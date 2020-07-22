Speaks, James Ernest

May 9, 1926 - July 17, 2020 James Ernest Speaks, 94, of Statesville, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. He was born May 9, 1926, in Kershaw, S.C., a son of the late Andrew and Allison (Williamson) Speaks. He was also preceded in death by his son, David K. Speaks. James attended school in Cool Springs, worked as a machinist, loved playing the mandolin and guitar, his bluegrass music, and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife, Elsie (Sells) Speaks; sons, James "Jimmy" Speaks Jr. and wife, Diane, of Mooresville and Phillip Leslie Speaks of Rowan; daughter, Glenda Morris of Statesville; grandchildren, Crystal, Angie, Brandy, and Johnny Speaks, Dawn, and Steven Morris and Nathan Speaks and wife, Hanna; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Jaden, Jasmine, Andre, Kameron, William, Kyleigh, Corbin, Sara Beth Speaks, Keyona and Kenota Chambers, KeMoni Miller, Olivia, and Austin Cagle, Racheal, Junior and Holly Morris. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Reavis Funeral Home, 318 Davie Ave. in Statesville. Reavis Funeral Home
Service information
11:00AM
318 Davie Avenue
Statesville, NC 28677
