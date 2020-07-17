October 8, 1945 - July 14, 2020 Ms. Karen Smith, 74, of Ben Anderson Rd., Mocksville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center, in Winston-Salem. She was born Oct. 8, 1945, and was the daughter of Clinton and Helen Joyner Smith. She was a graduate of North Carolina State University and received her Master of Social Work Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She worked for the Davie County Department of Social Services for 38 years, and retired in 2006, as their Director. She worked with many organizations throughout the community, and due to her service, she was awarded the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine. She was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and participated in the Women on Missions program. Karen loved traveling, reading and rooting for her beloved Wolfpack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her brother, Gordon Smith. Karen is survived by her sister, Luane Williard (Johnny); nieces, Laura Johnson (Mark) and Jonette Poole (Matthew); nephews, Chad Smith (Nicole) and J.C. Williard (Christina); great-nieces and -nephews, Alex, Gus, Andrew, Hunter, Hayden, Houston, Aza, J.P. and one expected. Due to the pandemic circumstances and with the family's regrets, a private funeral service will be conducted at Bear Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Greg McEwen and Douglas Goforth, Dr. Charles Buckner and Dr. David Gilbreath officiating. Private interment will be in Rock Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Harmony. Friends may pay their respects to Karen at Eaton Funeral Home Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Bear Creek Baptist Church, for Love Packages, 492 Bear Creek Church Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028. Eaton Funeral Service www.eatonfuneralservice.com
