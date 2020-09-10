Smith, James E.

September 12, 1928 - September 8, 2020 James E. Smith, 91, of Charlotte, formerly of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. A native of West Plains, Mo., Mr. Smith was born to the late Oscar W. Smith and Celestia Owen Smith Sept. 12, 1928. He retired from the U.S. Navy, after 23 years of service, including World War II and the Korean War. After retiring from the Navy, Mr. Smith sold furniture and insurance in Statesville for the next 20 years. He was a charter member and church leader of Northview Church of Christ in Statesville. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Martha Harris Smith; two sisters, Ella Mae Smith and Betty Ruth Smith. Mr. Smith was beloved at his church and people sought him out for his advice. He was kind, patient, never judgmental and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Smith is survived by four children, Cathy S. Thompson (David) of Charlotte, Gary S. Smith (Kim) of Auburn, Calif., Mark A. Smith (June) of Statesville, Pamela S. Henderson (Tony) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Hiers, Andy Smith, Bryan Smith, Emily Fuller, Dustin Thompson, Josh Henderson, Ashley Alonzo, Jessica Henderson, Drew Thompson, Luke Smith, Shelby Smith, Sophie Smith; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ishmael Smith (Angie) of Dexter, Mo.; two sisters, Pat Hessling (Ronnie) of Dexter, and Loretta Wickenhauser of Santa Claus, Ind. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Northview Church of Christ in Statesville with Minister Les Bonnett officiating. The family requests that all guests please wear a mask out of respect for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Northview Church of Christ, 2615 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, NC 28677; or to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226, www.hpccr.org. Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, Charlotte www.wilsonfuneralservices.com