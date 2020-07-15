Smith, Betty Jean Nesbit

Betty Jean Nesbit Smith, 93, of Statesville, went home Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Smith was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Frances Bass Nesbit. She was a graduate of Troutman High School and previously worked at Troutman Industries. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by four sons, Jerry Honeycutt (Anita) of Stanton, Tenn., Jimmy Honeycutt (Dianne) of Covington, Tenn., Timmy Honeycutt (Betty) of Brighton, Tenn., Jeff Honeycutt (Shelia) of Wolford, S.C.; three daughters, Nancy Douglas (Mike), Mary Southard (Frankie), Pam Honeycutt, all of Statesville; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Chuck Smith (Nan), Pam Childers (Stanley), Terry Smith (Crystal) and five stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Osborne W. Smith; daughter, Beverly Hensley; seven sisters, Aileen Robbins, Bea Reardon, Ruby, Rachel, Mary, Angie, Lois; and five brothers, Tommy, Lynn, Henry, Bobby and Billy Nesbit. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at New Perth ARP Church, with Pastor Will Hazen and Chaplain Betty Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jayden Brown, Brandon Williams, Erin Jenkins, Clay, Jason and Hayes Honeycutt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Perth ARP Church or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.