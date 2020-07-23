Sloniker, Betty J.

April 6, 1945 - July 20, 2020 Betty J. Sloniker, 75, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 20, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. Betty was born April 6, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo., to Ramona Lucille Peterman and Edwin Melton Peterman Sr. At 8 years old, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior while at church camp with her sisters and friends. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1963. Following graduation, she worked for numerous manufacturing companies, including Englander Mattress Company in North Kansas City, Mo., and Sara-Lee Apparel in North Carolina. She welcomed her daughter and son into the world in 1968 and 1971, respectively. Betty married Lindell Sloniker, April 22, 1977, at Grace Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo. After moving to Statesville, Betty and Lindell began attending St. Mark Baptist Church and then South River Baptist Church where they quickly developed close relationships with those around them. Betty enjoyed going on short mission trips, fellowshipping with her church family, spending holidays and vacations with her grandchildren, playing card games with her family and friends, playing with her dog, Bentley, and serving the Lord every day. She will be remembered for many things including her love for coffee, contagious smile, and passion and overwhelming love for Jesus Christ. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ramona and Edwin Peterman Sr.; and two brothers, Edwin Jr. and Michael Peterman. Betty is survived by her husband, Lindell Sloniker; children, Kathleena Adams of Statesville and Kenneth Sloniker of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Maxwell and Jessica Clark of Statesville; great-grandchildren, Riley Maxwell, Benjamin Clark and James Clark of Statesville; sisters, Deloris Iburg of Conway, Ark., and Maryetta Brannon of Sterling, Okla.; and brother, Arthur Peterman of Kansas City, Mo. A visitation will be held at Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Kansas City Hospice The family would like to thank Kansas City Hospice for their efforts, care and dedication.
