Shoemaker, Kevin Glen

April 30, 1970 - June 27, 2020 Kevin Glen Shoemaker, 50, of Hickory, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born April 30, 1970, he was the son of Albert Shoemaker and Harriet Shoemaker. He was happy when he was hunting, fishing or riding his motorcycle. He had a great love for his family and a contagious laugh. He was preceded in death by father, Albert Shoemaker; grandfather, William Glen Shoemaker; and grandparents, John Floyd and Inez Floyd. He is survived by his son, Steele Shoemaker; daughter, Pria Shoemaker; mother, Harriet Floyd Shoemaker; sister, Gwen Lewis and husband, Don of Taylorsville; nieces, Love Lewis and Triniti Lewis; grandmother, Lois Shoemaker Gibson; great-nephew, Malachi Lewis; and soul brothers, Mark and Gwen Fox of Hickory, Jon Maxfield and Sandra Stevens of Hickory; friend, Greg Shondelmyer; and a host of friends for life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for information regarding his service. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.