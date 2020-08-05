May 23, 1937 - August 3, 2020 J.C. Sherrill, 83, of Lincolnton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Robin Johnson House. Born May 23, 1937, in Fallston, J.C. was the son of the late William Earl and Rena Morrison Sherrill. J.C. retired from Carolina Freight in Cherryville, after 30 years as a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Earl Sherrill Jr. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Eunice Sherrill; two daughters, Sheila Sherrill and Audrey Sherrill; and a son, Curtis Sherrill. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Catawba Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, at Catawba Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; and Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
