Sherrill, Bill R.

Bill R. Sherrill, 86, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held today, (Saturday, June 27) at 11 a.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please bring your own mask for COVID-19 protection.
To plant a tree in memory of Bill Sherrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
