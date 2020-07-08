Sharpe, Lynn Alexander

October 5, 1933 - July 6, 2020 Lynn Alexander Sharpe, 86, of Hiddenite, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, following an extended illness. He was born Oct. 5, 1933, in Hiddenite, the son of the late Maurice Rufus Sharpe Sr. and Addie Lackey Sharpe. He attended Stony Point School and graduated from Statesville Senior High School. Lynn began his professional career with Southern Screw in Statesville. He retired after 35 years of service in the poultry industry as a serviceman with Showell and Perdue Farms. He continued his working career as a beef cattle farmer, real estate investor and continued the Sharpe family tradition of making molasses under the name Sharpe's Sweet Sorghum. Professional and charitable organizations include: Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, Taylorsville Jaycees, Alexander County Hospital Board, Alexander County Water Corporation Board, Farm Bureau Board, Gwaltney Ruritan Club, National Sweet Sorghum Producers and Processors Association, Stony Point Masonic Lodge, Winston-Salem Valley Scottish Rite and Brushy Mountain Shriners Club. Lynn and Brenda enjoyed traveling together and in their 61 years of marriage, visited all 50 states, watched many NASCAR races and Tar Heels' basketball games and were often seen enjoying the outdoors at car shows throughout Western North Carolina with their fully restored 1936 Chevrolet. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Walker Sharpe of the home; daughter, Darleen Haun and husband, Steve, of Hiddenite; son, Jason Sharpe of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Haun and Natalie Smith and husband, Brent, of Hiddenite; and eight great-grandchildren, Addie, Saylee, Analyn, Zehren, Zehta, Sora, Baylor and Boone. Mr. Sharpe's body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service, today (Wednesday, July 8), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service for Mr. Sharpe will be conducted at Pisgah United Methodist Church, Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. The Rev. Mike Duncan will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 488 Hill Farm Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605; or to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
