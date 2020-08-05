You have permission to edit this article.
Scarlett Jr., Harold Augustus
Harold Augustus Scarlett Jr., 78, of Olin, formerly of Millsboro, Del., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m., at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church with Preacher Ronnie Wooten officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to www.nicholsonfunerals.com

