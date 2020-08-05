Scarlett Jr., Harold Augustus

Harold Augustus Scarlett Jr., 78, of Olin, formerly of Millsboro, Del., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m., at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church with Preacher Ronnie Wooten officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.