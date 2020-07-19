Rufty, Kevin

Kevin Wayne Rufty, 52, of Stony Point, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held today (Sunday, July 19), at 5 p.m., in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 and limitations on attendance, the service will be livestreamed on our website starting promptly at 5 p.m. The family requests that memorials be given to the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 146, Stony Point, NC 28678. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.