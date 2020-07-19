Rufty, Kevin
0 entries

Rufty, Kevin

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Kevin Wayne Rufty, 52, of Stony Point, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held today (Sunday, July 19), at 5 p.m., in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 and limitations on attendance, the service will be livestreamed on our website starting promptly at 5 p.m. The family requests that memorials be given to the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 146, Stony Point, NC 28678. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Rufty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News