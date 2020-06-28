Rose, Mary Lois Lewis
Rose, Mary Lois Lewis

Mrs. Mary Lois Lewis Rose, 100, of Statesville, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Funeral services will be held today (Sunday, June 28), at 1:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Hamptonville. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to the service. Boone-Carrol Funeral Home of Cleveland, N.C. is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to boonecarrollfh.com

Rose, Mary Lois Lewis
