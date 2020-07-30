Rogers, Ima Joyce Clark

October 19, 1942 - July 27, 2020 Ima Joyce Clark Rogers, 77, of Harmony, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. Born in Gadsden, Ala., Oct. 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Alvin J. Clark and Pearl Marie Patterson Clark. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kiley Elizabeth Reaves. Joyce graduated from Jefferson State in Gadsden, Ala., and served two terms as mayor of Harmony. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Stephen Rogers; daughter, Eva Marie Foster and husband, Ian S. Foster, of Camden; grandchildren, Kimberly N. Ryan of Camden, Sara Foster Rainey of Pearl City, Hawaii, and Ian A. Foster of Camden; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas and Logan Reaves of Trussville, Ala. A celebration of life service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church, Friday, July 31, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Christopher Lakey officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's memory to: Harmony United Methodist Church 136 W Memorial Hwy., Harmony, NC 28634. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
