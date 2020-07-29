Rogers, Ima Joyce Clark
Rogers, Ima Joyce Clark

Ima Joyce Clark Rogers, 77, of Harmony, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held Friday, July 31, at Harmony United Methodist Church. A full obituary will be published in the Thursday, July 30, edition of the paper. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

