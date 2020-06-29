Rogers, Creola Gobble

December 21, 1949 - June 27, 2020 Mrs. Creola Gobble Rogers, 70, of Sheffield Road in Mocksville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was a homemaker for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dwight Rogers. Eaton Funeral Service of Mocksville is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Creola Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.