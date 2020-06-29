Rogers, Creola Gobble
Rogers, Creola Gobble

December 21, 1949 - June 27, 2020 Mrs. Creola Gobble Rogers, 70, of Sheffield Road in Mocksville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was a homemaker for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dwight Rogers. Eaton Funeral Service of Mocksville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

