Robertson, Hans Demetrius

July 27, 2020 Hans Demetrius Robertson, 59, of Statesville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Maple Leaf Healthcare. The family will speak to friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home with Elder C.W. Hart officiating. Burial will take place at Belmont Cemetery. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
