Rice Guy, Lula Mae

Lula Mae Rice Guy, 91, of Statesville, passed away June 27, 2020, at her home, just shy of 49 hours after her loving husband of 67 years, George Washington Guy Sr. passed away. She was born in Iredell County, and was the daughter of late Wilmer H. and Kita McCrary Rice. Lula was a member of Gloryland Baptist Church and was in charge of the prayer line, cards, and flowers. She was a woman of deep faith who loved the Lord and reading her Bible. Lula never met a stranger and went out of her way to help others. Lula loved to knit, cross stitch, and make blankets for people. Left to cherish her memory is son, George Guy Jr. and wife, Donna; granddaughter, Adrienne Daniels; devoted niece (daughter), Sherry Foster and husband, Danny; and numerous other loving family and friends. Mrs. Guy will lie-in-state today, (Sunday, June 28), from 12 to 4 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home, next to her husband. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family would like to thank Jack and Kathy Harris for their devoted care of the family during this time of illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gloryland Baptist Church; or Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care. Memories or condolence may be left for the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
