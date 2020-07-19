Rash, Claude Howard
Rash, Claude Howard

Claude Howard Rash, of Harmony, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Claude was born July 12, 1943, in Wilkes County, and was the son of the late William F. Alton Rash and Annie Elizabeth Wellborn Rash. He was a graduate of Cool Spring High School. On Aug. 15, 1967, he married Barbara Sue Horne. He is survived by wife, Barbara; special nephew, who was like a son to him, Christopher Campbell (Carolyn, Carson and Caleb); sister, Martha R. White; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Marlene Oxford (Keith) and Charlotte Webb; and three brothers-in-law, Michael, Steven and Philip (Carol); and numerous nieces and nephews. Claude will be missed by his two special dogs, Leo and Oreo. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

Rash, Claude Howard
