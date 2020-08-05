You have permission to edit this article.
Randall Compton, Johnny "Randy"
Randall Compton, Johnny "Randy"

Johnny "Randy" Randall Compton, 66, of Olin passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville. He was born June 1, 1954, in Iredell County, the son of the late Johnny Blaine Compton and Adell Lambert Compton. Randy enjoyed being outdoors gardening, riding his tractor, tending bees or even riding a motorcycle. He had a great sense of humor, could captivate you with a story and loved to listen to bluegrass music. Most of all he was a man of faith and a loving brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all. Left to cherish his memory are his four sisters, Pat "Trisha" Spears, Teresa "Chub" Cribbs (Vic), Lisa Compton, and Amie Ladd and husband, Dale; nieces and nephews, Justin (Kelley) Spears, Candice (Heath) Rogers, Sara (Ian) Wigley, David (Michelle) Cribbs, Jennifer Compton, Addie (Benjamin) Ladd, and Luin (Taylor) Ladd; great-nieces and -nephews, Landon, Isaac, Audrey, Katelyn, Lily, Lydia, Logan, Tripp and Krash; and numerous other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front Street, in Statesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

