Ramsey, Willie

William Roy Ramsey, 7, of Statesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Stony Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Willie will lie-in-state from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family.
