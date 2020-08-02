You have permission to edit this article.
Ramsey, Willie
Ramsey, Willie

William Roy Ramsey, 7, of Statesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Stony Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Willie will lie-in-state from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family.

Service information

Aug 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 2, 2020
3:00PM
Stony Point Baptist Church
231 Ruritan Park Rd.
Stony Point, NC 28678
