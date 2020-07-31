Ramsey, Willie

William Roy Ramsey, 7, of Statesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, July 30, 2020 Willie was born July 30, 2013, in Iredell County, and was the son of Adam Nicholas Ramsey and Angela Johnson Ramsey. He was a rising second-grader at Celeste Henkel Elementary School, and was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. Willie loved spending time with his family, playing baseball and learning about Jesus in Good News Club and Awana. In addition to his parents, Willie is survived by his big brother, Micah Adam Ramsey; younger sister, Eva Grace Ramsey; maternal grandparents, Benny and Carol Johnson of Stony Point; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Janice Ramsey of Statesville; maternal great-grandmother, Anna Lee Felker of Statesville; paternal great-grandmother, Mildred Speight of Albemarle; two uncles, David Johnson (Heather) and Chris Johnson (Rebecca); an aunt, Jennifer Ayers (Daniel); and his cousins, Kyle and Emma Johnson, Montgomeri, Jacqueline and Jameson Ayers. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Stony Point Baptist Church, with Pastor Rick Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Willie will lie in state Sunday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church Memorials may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship, Western Piedmont Chapter, 1239 Radio Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
231 Ruritan Park Rd.
Stony Point, NC 28678
