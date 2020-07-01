Ramsey, Sadie Louise Cowan
Mrs. Sadie Louise Cowan Ramsey, 88, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m., at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Troutman. Cyburn Bigham Mortuary is serving the Ramsey family.

