Michael Ramseur Michael Ramseur, 71, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Maple Leaf Nursing Home. He was born in Iredell County, May 7, 1949. The family will gather at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Thursday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
