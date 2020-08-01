Privette, James M.

March 26, 1925 - July 30, 2020 Mr. James M. Privette, 95, of Union Grove, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 3, at Taylor Springs Baptist Church with the Revs. Jerry Gwaltney and Carl Williams officiating. Mr. Privette will lie-in-state at Taylor Springs Baptist Church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Mr. Privette was born March 26, 1925, in Iredell County, to Benjamin A. and Vertie Williams Privette. Mr. Privette was a 1943 graduate of Union Grove High School. He was a life-long farmer and had retired from J.P. Stevens. Mr. Privette made a profession of faith and was baptized and joined Taylor Springs Baptist Church in 1940, and had served as a Deacon for over 59 years. He was a Men's Bible Class teacher for over 30 years and had served on various other committees. The night never got too dark, or the weather too bad for James to help someone in need. Mr. Privette was married to Betty Younger Privette, who preceded him in death March 10, 2007. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Miss Toy Williams. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Dwight; sister-in-law Hilda Younger, of Union Grove; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor Springs Baptist Church, 443 Taylor Springs Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689; or to Gideon's International, Statesville North Camp, P.O. Box 1321, Statesville, NC 28677. The family requests no food. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home www.reinssturdivant.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.