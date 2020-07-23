Previllon, Rose

April 21, 1940 - July 18, 2020 Rose Previllon, 80, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. A native of Haiti, she was the daughter of Boivert Previllon and Idora Fenelus. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Haitian Church of Grace in Charlotte. She is survived by her significant other, Joachim Yacinthe; daughter, Nadia Pretit-Frere; bu sons and their wives, Eli Yacinthe (Maryna) and Gerard Jacques (Ketty Jacques); by Denise Daniel; Cassandra Daniel; Haranise Daniel; Emmanuel Jean; Shirley Darland; and Araline Daniel, all of Statesville; grandchildren, Eli Jr., Elizabeth, Ellie, and Elias Yacinthe; Lorvensky, Elton, and Elton Pretit-Frere Jr.; Jamima Jacques, Isaiah and Samuel Daniel, and Steeve Jacques. A service celebrating the life of Rose Previllon will be held Saturday, July 25, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson with Pastor Surin Saint Fleur and Adenet Medacier officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, prior to the service. Interment will follow the celebration of life at Oakwood Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. COVID-19 guidelines, as ordered by the Governor, will be followed. The funeral service will be live-streamed through Facebook Live by Eli beginning 5 minutes prior to the service. She will lie in repose Friday, July 24, from 9 to 4 p.m. at Bunch-Johnson. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
