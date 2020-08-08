Poole, Roy "Jerry"

Roy "Jerry" Poole, 70, of Statesville, died peacefully at his home Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, following a brief illness. Jerry was born March 27, 1950, to Roy Poole and Jeanette Poole Morgan in Double Springs, Ala. He resided most of his life in Statesville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Roy Jerry Shannon Poole. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila West Poole; grandson, Jeremy Austin Poole, both of the home; brother, Larry (Judy) Poole, of Monroe; siblings of his wife, Sheila, with all of whom Jerry enjoyed a loving relationship; brothers-in-law, Larry (Mary) West, of El Cajon, Calif., Carl (Diane) West, and Michael West; sisters-in-law, Bonita W. (Alan) Eisele, Lynn W. (Carl) Smyth, Elaine W. Anthony (Bill Halliburton), all of Statesville, and Sandra W. Daniels, of Catawba County; numerous nieces and nephews; friends, Tommy Byrd and J. D. Daniels were exceptionally close and attentive friends, whose friendships among others, Jerry cherished. Jerry was employed for many years at Pleuger Pump in Statesville. He was so skilled at building and repairing electric motors that on occasion he was flown by helicopter into the Gulf of Mexico, by the company, to repair motors on the big oil rigs there. He never did become fond of being on those rigs. Jerry loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, being quite skilled at both. He never passed up an opportunity to bring home some deer meat or to drop a hook into the water. He especially enjoyed the competition of carp fishing at Pop's Lake, owned by his good friend Boyd Gant. Like many a carp fisherman, Jerry loved to talk about his winnings while failing ever to mention expenses and the non-winning nights. But it was not about money anyway. It was about the fishing and the friends you make there. Jerry's family would like to thank Hospice of Iredell County, nurse, Texie; daughter-in-law, Rene Poole; and Rene's sister, Melissa Dillard, as well as Kathy Matney for their loving care during this time of suffering and loss. A graveside service will be held for Roy Jerry Poole today (Saturday, Aug. 8,) at 11 a.m., in the New Life Community Baptist Church Cemetery on Jennings Road with Pastor Samuel Jordan, presiding. Friends may visit with the family following the service. Masks are requested. His body will lie-in-state at the funeral home starting at 12 p.m., Friday Aug. 7, until 9 a.m., today (Saturday, Aug. 8.) Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
