Pierce, The Rev. Don

The Rev. Donald "Don" Lynn Pierce, 64, of Statesville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. Don was born in Iredell County, Dec. 5, 1955, to Phyllis H. Clarke and the late Clyde Grady Pierce. He was a graduate of Iredell County schools and on Dec. 31, 1975, he married Jackie Deal Pierce and together they shared 44 years of marriage until his passing. Don enjoyed nature and old cars. He found comfort in working in his garden. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Don instilled Godly values in his sons and grandsons. His love for his fellow man was the driving force for his unwavering faith and dedication of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In addition to his wife, Jackie, and mother, Phyllis, Don is also survived by two sons, Seth Pierce (Rebekah) and Brian Pierce (Megan), both of Statesville, along with five grandsons, Shawn, Bradley, Zachary, Brandon and Luke Pierce. He is further survived by two brothers, Ronald Pierce and Grady Pierce; and four sisters, Kathy Hutto, Debbie Pierce, Joy Greenhalph and Peggy Lindsey. His brother-in-law, Mike Deal (Jeannie), and sister-in-law, Tammy Shephard (Brodrick), also survive. Funeral services honoring the life of Don Pierce will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Truevine Worship Center, with the Rev. Barbara Bunton and Pastor Rik Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Nicholson Funeral Home. His grandsons along with Justin Mayberry and Josh Bunton will service as active pallbearers. Condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home is honorably serving the family of Don Pierce. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
