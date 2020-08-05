Pierce, Aileen

Beloved mother and grandmother, Virginia Aileen Miller Pierce, 92, of Statesville, passed Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. She was born March 31, 1928, in Catawba County, to the late Jonas and Sarah Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roy Christopher Pierce Jr. in 2005; and an infant daughter, Anita Gail in 1954. Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Macemore of Statesville; son, Douglas (Deborah) Pierce of Ft. Myers, Fla.; four grandchildren, Mark (Nancy) Price of Conover, Jason (Misty) Pierce of Danielsville, Ga., Bridget (Joey) Miller of Jonesville, Christopher Pierce of Worland, Wyo.; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Special recognition and thanks go out to Colin Smith (10 years old and her oldest great-great-grandson) of Willow Springs, for his help in caring for his "Nanny" the last summer of her life. Mrs. Pierce requested no services be held but the family requests any memorials be directed to Gordon Hospice House and Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625, for their help and compassionate care since March 20, 2020. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. "Peace be with you, Mama, as you fly to be with daddy." Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
