Perry, Tony Martin

June 7, 1944 - September 4, 2020 Tony Martin Perry, 76, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Born in Iredell County, June 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy Lackey Perry. Tony worked many years at Barnhardt Furniture and had been disabled for several years. He leaves behind two brothers, Charles Edward Perry of Troutman and Franklin James Perry of Kentucky; two sisters, Jo Ann Perry of Asheville and Dorothy Rebecca Hammer of Hiddenite; and several nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
