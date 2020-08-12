You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parker, Sandra Kay Gibbs
0 entries

Parker, Sandra Kay Gibbs

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 6, 2020 Mrs. Sandra Kay Gibbs Parker, 70, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary in Statesville. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the family.

Parker, Sandra Kay Gibbs
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert