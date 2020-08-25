Moten, Glenn Lescle

November 26, 1960 - August 10, 2020 Mr. Glenn Lescle Moten, 59, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., at the Highland Acres Church of Christ. Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Moten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.