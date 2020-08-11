Moore, Mimi-Dell

Mrs. Mimi-Dell Murdock Moore, 83, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, Aug, 8, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Mimi-Dell was born in Iredell County, March 6, 1937, to the late Lake Wood Murdock and Pearl Jane Myers Murdock. Mimi-Dell attended Iredell County Schools. She was married to Eugene McGee, who preceded her in death. She later married Hansel "Ham" Moore, who also preceded her in death. Mimi-Dell was a devoted and faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her church and church family very deeply and was very active as long as her health allowed. Mimi-Dell loved to garden. She loved planting and nourishing flowers which she shared with many. She found peace in walking and bird watching and playing cards with her family and friends. She also loved to travel. Nothing brought her as much joy as her family. Mimi-Dell had a real soft spot for her grandchildren. The smiles of her children and grandchildren brought so much joy to her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her first and second husbands, Mimi-Dell was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Murdock, and one sister, Leville Overcash. Left to cherish her memory are one son, Mike McGee (Lisa); and two daughters, Cindy Marlow (Tony) and Tina Harris. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. One brother, Charles Murdock (Brenda), and two sisters, Louise M. Moore and Shelby Jean Karriker, also survive. A service celebrating the life of Mimi-Dell Moore will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Talmadge Hollar officiating. The family will speak with friends for one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family of Mimi-Dell Murdock Moore. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.