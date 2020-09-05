Mitchell, William Alexander

December 11, 2003 - September 3, 2020 William Alexander Mitchell, 16, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Will was born to Joel Mitchell and Graye Templeton Dec. 11, 2003. He is survived by his stepfather, Dave Templeton; brother, Sidney; and sister, Emily (Matt) Eulitt; grandmother, Peggy Mitchell; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Will loved music, gaming with friends and his animals. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Donations may be made to Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, www.sptsusa.org/donate/
