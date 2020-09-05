 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitchell, William Alexander
0 entries

Mitchell, William Alexander

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

December 11, 2003 - September 3, 2020 William Alexander Mitchell, 16, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Will was born to Joel Mitchell and Graye Templeton Dec. 11, 2003. He is survived by his stepfather, Dave Templeton; brother, Sidney; and sister, Emily (Matt) Eulitt; grandmother, Peggy Mitchell; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Will loved music, gaming with friends and his animals. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Donations may be made to Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, www.sptsusa.org/donate/

Mitchell, William Alexander

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert