Mitchell, Forest Michael

Forest Michael Mitchell, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Kent Mitchell. He is survived by his father, Forest Lloyd Mitchell; mother, Nancy Little Earp; stepmother, Mildred Mitchell; wife, Christine Young Mitchell; sons, Michael and Matthew Mitchell; sister, Michelle Coleman; and five nieces and nephews. A private memorial is planned. Donations may be made to Covenant ARP.