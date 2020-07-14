Millsaps, Nelda
Millsaps, Nelda

Mrs. Nelda Lee Fox Millsaps, 82, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Millsaps was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Obern Lee Fox and Ila Mae Sprinkle Fox. She was a graduate of Central School, and on Oct. 25, 1958, she married Kirt Donald Millsaps, who survives. Together, they both were members of Hams Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her husband of 61 years, she is survived by two sons, Kent D. Millsaps and wife, Melody, of Monroe and Brent L. Millsaps and wife, Lisa, of Statesville; and one grandson, Tristan Millsaps. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Sullivan and Glenda Fox; and one brother, Larry Fox. A private family funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Hams Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Millsaps will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at the church. Pallbearers will be Gary Millsaps, Ricky Gwaltney, J.D. Gwaltney, Kevin Fox, Tristan Millsaps and Ronnie Wooten. Memorials may be made to Hams Grove Baptist Church and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Millsaps, Nelda
Service information

Jul 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
2:00PM
Hams Grove Baptist Church
202 Hams Grove Rd.
Statesville, NC 28625
