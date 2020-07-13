Millsaps, Nelda
Millsaps, Nelda

Mrs. Nelda Lee Fox Millsaps, 82, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jul 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
2:00PM
Hams Grove Baptist Church
202 Hams Grove Rd.
Statesville, NC 28625
