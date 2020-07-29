Millsaps, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Jurney Millsaps, 77, of Statesville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Iredell County July 5, 1943, to the late Zackary Jurney and Rachel Johnson Jurney. Jo Ann was a graduate of Central High School. She grew up enjoying helping her parents operate Jurney's Grocery. She retired from Intercraft Industries and was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Spending time with and cooking for her family brought her much joy. Jo Ann had a heart of gold and her dedication to family and friends will be cherished forever. Survivors include her husband of more than 56 years, Bill Millsaps; a daughter, Shana Hess (Randy); a son, Kent Millsaps (Patty); and three grandchildren, Savannah Hess, Zane Millsaps and Zach Millsaps. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Due to the Covid-19, the family will not visit with friends; however, Jo Ann will lie in state from 11 to 11:50 a.m., at the church. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. Memorials may be made to Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mountain View Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
