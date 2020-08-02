You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller, William Kelly
0 entries

Miller, William Kelly

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

December 7, 1928 - July 29, 2020 Mr. William Kelly Miller, 91, of Troutman, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. Mr. Miller was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Troutman, and was the son of the late Roscoe Jack and Janie Wagner Miller. He was a graduate of Troutman High School, served in the U.S. Army and was married to the late Shirley Ann Sipes Miller, who passed away Aug. 8, 2017. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Troutman and was previously a Commander of the American Legion Post 401 in Troutman. He worked for Honeycutt Gulf Station, Superior Dairies, Rubbermaid, and was retired from Toter, Inc. He is survived by three sons, Richard Miller (Kim) of Gainesville, Ga., John Kim Miller (Debra) of Harmony, Jody Miller (Susie) of Troutman; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Miller. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Hamrick officiating. Full military honors will be provided. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 401, P.O. Box 927, Troutman, NC 28166. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

+1 
Miller, William Kelly
+1 
Miller, William Kelly
To send flowers to the family of William Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 4
Graveside Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
10:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News