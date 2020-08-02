Miller, William Kelly

December 7, 1928 - July 29, 2020 Mr. William Kelly Miller, 91, of Troutman, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. Mr. Miller was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Troutman, and was the son of the late Roscoe Jack and Janie Wagner Miller. He was a graduate of Troutman High School, served in the U.S. Army and was married to the late Shirley Ann Sipes Miller, who passed away Aug. 8, 2017. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Troutman and was previously a Commander of the American Legion Post 401 in Troutman. He worked for Honeycutt Gulf Station, Superior Dairies, Rubbermaid, and was retired from Toter, Inc. He is survived by three sons, Richard Miller (Kim) of Gainesville, Ga., John Kim Miller (Debra) of Harmony, Jody Miller (Susie) of Troutman; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Miller. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Hamrick officiating. Full military honors will be provided. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 401, P.O. Box 927, Troutman, NC 28166. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
