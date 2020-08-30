Miller, Bobby Little

Bobby Little Miller, 86, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Maple Leaf Health Care. Bobby was born Jan. 14, 1934, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Aaron and Myrtle Benfield Miller. He was a graduate of Cool Spring High School and May 20, 1957, he married the late Carolyn Sue Moore Miller, who passed away April 23, 2010. He attended Eastside Baptist Church and was a hard-working man, who worked many jobs, as well as, being a volunteer fireman for the Troutman Fire Department. He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Macy (Bryan); granddaughter, Meredith Allen (Jonathan); great-grandson, Colton; sister, Mona Elder (Jim); brother, J.D. Benfield; son-in-law, Tim Edwards; niece, Cindy Duncan (Julian); nephew, Gene Stout; along with many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife of 53 years, he was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Edwards, who passed away in 2015. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, at Eastside Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Bolin officiating. A private family burial will be held in the Stony Point Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 310 Eastside Dr., Statesville, NC 28625. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
