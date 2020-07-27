McNeely III, Jay

Jay Crawford McNeely III, 74, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence. Mr. McNeely was born April 21, 1946, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Jay Crawford McNeely Jr. and Doris Stikeleather McNeely. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and is married to Jane Parsons McNeely, who survives. Together, they were active members of Bethel United Methodist Church in Denver, N.C., and he served as a Trustee. He was a retired paint contractor and he loved his animals, fishing and farming. In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by one daughter, Jayelene M. Hall of Statesville; two stepsons, Joseph Ervin (Paige) of Washington, D.C., and Benjamin Ervin (Anne) of Charlotte; two grandsons, Tyler Pake Millsaps and Austin Ray Harmon; one great-grandson, Judson Ray Harmon; two sisters, Ann Messick of Troutman and Sue Clanton of Statesville; and one brother, Carl McNeely of Statesville. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert McNeely. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Bethel U.M.C. Cemetery with full military honors. The family will visit with friends Wednesday, July 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church in Denver, N.C., and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
7284 Campground Rd.
Denver, NC 28037
