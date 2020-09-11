McClure, Scott

Scott Lee McClure, 23, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Scott was born July 4, 1997, in Forsyth County, and is the son of Ricky Lee McClure and Jeanna Marie Stamper McClure. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Odessa Spears McClure. He was a graduate of Statesville High School and Mitchell Community College. He was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and was currently employed with Humantouch, LLC in the IT Call Center. He was a wonderful young man with a deep passion for computers. He even built his first computer at the age of 13. In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by a sister, Kathryn "Katie" McClure of Statesville; paternal grandfather, Lee McClure of Statesville; maternal grandparents, Jim and Linda Stamper of Statesville; uncle, Avery Stamper; and aunt, Scottie Stamper of Statesville. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Salem United Methodist Church. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com