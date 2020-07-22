Martinez, Maria

July 30, 1963 - July 18, 2020 Funeral services for Maria Ann Martinez, 56, of Statesville, will be conducted at 10 a.m., today (Wednesday, July 22), at Nicholson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonffunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the West Iredell Dialysis Center, 115 Westbrook Ln. Statesville, N.C. 28625; Iredell Memorial Hospital Institute for Nursing Excellence, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, N.C. 28677; or to any of the nursing scholarships at Mitchell Community College, 500 W. Broad St., Statesville, N.C. 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home Family owned
