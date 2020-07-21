Martinez, Maria

July 30, 1963 - July 18, 2020 Mrs. Maria Ann Pabon Martinez, 56, of Statesville, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Born in New York July 30, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Pabon and Bella Schaefer Pabon, who survives. She was an R.N. in the emergency room and later at the Dialysis Center in Statesville. Survivors include her husband, Ray; two sons, Andrew Martinez (Helena) and Matthew Martinez (Leann); two brothers, Steven Pabon (Nancy) and Michael Pabon (Susan); along with a sister, Millie Zamora (Louie); stepsister, Yvette Fine (Brian); her mother-in-law, Maria Silva; and three grandchildren, Nolan, Anna and Sofia. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, at Nicholson Funeral Home with the Rev. James Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends this evening (Tuesday, July 21), at Nicholson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery will follow the service. Visitors are requested to please wear a mask to the visitation and service. Condolences may be sent to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The West Iredell Dialysis Center, 115 Westbrook Ln., Statesville, N.C. 28625; Iredell Memorial Hospital Institute for Nursing Excellence, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, N.C. 28677; or to any of the nursing scholarship programs at Mitchell Community College, 500 W. Broad St. Statesville, N.C. 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
