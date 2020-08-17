Martin, Karen

Karen Suzanne Lippard Martin, 50, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Martin was born July 13, 1970, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of Richard Lippard (Lindsey) and Veronica "Ronnie" Waugh Jenkins (Allen). She was a 1988 graduate of West Iredell High School and also graduated from Gardner-Webb University. She was employed by the YMCA and the Iredell-Statesville Schools, where she loved teaching at West Iredell High School. On July 22, 2011, she married Randy Lee Martin and they both attended Western Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Karen is survived by three siblings, Tammy Pharr (Gary), Terry Lippard (Melissa) and Tara Sharpe (Steven); niece, Maegan Shaw (EJ); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Western Avenue Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Spry and the Rev. Henry Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County or Cooking for Christ. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
1206 Museum Rd
Statesville, NC 28677
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.