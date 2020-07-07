Marshall Jr., Ralph Benjamin "Buddy"

May 2, 1948 - July 5, 2020 Ralph Benjamin "Buddy" Marshall Jr. had his joyful homecoming Sunday, July 5, 2020. Buddy was one of ten children born to the late Ralph Marshall and Mary Walker Marshall, May 2, 1948. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Everett Marshall and sisters, Mary Ann Hedrick, Sue M. Tomlin and Linda M. Faughnan. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Tomlin Marshall; girls, Jamie (Brad) Deal and Dana (Daniel) Marin. He was lovingly called "Papaw" by the light of his eyes, grandsons, Lane and Levi Marin; and precious granddaughter, to be born in Nov. He is also survived by a very special niece and nephew, Sheila and Tim Shoemaker; sisters, Kathrine (Pete) Ward, Carol M. Horton, Jean Marshall, Ruth (David) Jones and Lou Marshall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reid and Glenda Tomlin; brothers-in-law, Andy (Dianne) Tomlin and Bradley (Kristie) Tomlin; and several other nieces, nephews and friends. Buddy attended school at Harmony and was a member of the first graduating class of North Iredell High School. He retired from Fiber Industries and Manheim Statesville Auto Auction. He loved the Lord and served him in many ways, through several ministries including Agape Faith Church and Elevation Church. Buddy was an avid cook and loved blessing his family and friends with his wonderful food. The family would like to send a special "Thank-You" to Kindred at Home and Iredell Memorial Hospital ICE and 2nd Floor Staff. A private family service will be held in the Marshall Family Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buddy's name to Cooking for Christ, 168 Saddlewood Lane, Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.