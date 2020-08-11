Marquez, John DeMatha

February 8, 1935 - August 8, 2020 John DeMatha Marquez, 85, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Wake Baptist Medical Center. He was born Feb. 8, 1935, on Pala Indian Reservation in San Diego County, Calif. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce Marquez; five children, Mike Marquez and wife, Heather, Carissa Bennett and husband, Justin, John Marquez and wife, Lisa, Terry Marquez and wife, Maria and Paul Marquez and wife, Marie; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. John loved his family and he loved his church. He worked as a grocery store manager and district manager for 47 years at Safeway/Vons. He also taught religious education for 54 years. He was a mentor to all and thought the best of everyone. He gave people a chance when nobody else would. John was a devout Catholic who set an example not only for his family but to everyone around him. He loved his family and he loved his church. He was a man of God and led his life by example. He knew the bible from memory and enjoyed reading it daily along with his prayer books. He was a mentor wherever he went, church, work or home. He always had faith and never gave up when things got rough. He found joy in helping others. He was a family man, a father, husband and friend but above all he was a Godly man. A funeral Mass for John will be held at St. Philip Apostle Church, in Statesville, Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m., with Father Thomas Kessler officiating. Visitation will be today (Tuesday, Aug. 11), from 3 to 7 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent in John's memory to "Forward Through Christ" building fund at St. Philip Apostle Church. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
