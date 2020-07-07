Marlowe, William "Herman"
July 4, 2020 William "Herman" Marlowe, 79, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He was born to the late Nuton and Lessie Mae McLain Marlowe in Alexander County. Herman had been employed as a truck driver for 35 years, via the handle "Crackerjack". He enjoyed fishing and many days could be found bush-hogging and cutting hay. In addition to his parents Herman was preceded in death by his brother, David Marlowe; and a niece, Teresa Marlowe. Those left to cherish the memory of Herman include his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Jane Stevenson Marlowe; two daughters, Pam Summers and husband, Doyle, Sheryl Sharpe and husband, Grady; brother, Leon Marlowe and wife, Ann; four grandchildren, Jason, Tanner and Travis Summers, Scott Sharpe; niece, Robin Lane; and special friends, Tanya Sloan Silver and Burns Mcracklin The graveside service for Mr. Marlowe will be conducted Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at the family farm, with the Rev. Henry Cook officiating. Pallbearers include Tanner Summers, Travis Summers, Ronald Tilley, Otis Tilley, Burns Mcracklin, Mike Silver, Gary Owens and Wayne Owens. Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com

