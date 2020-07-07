Marlowe, Matthew
0 entries

Marlowe, Matthew

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Matthew Brian Marlowe, 27, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Nicholson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Brian Marlowe Educational Fund, 142 Cynthia St., Statesville, NC 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News