Marlowe, Matthew

Matthew Brian Marlowe, 27, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Nicholson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Brian Marlowe Educational Fund, 142 Cynthia St., Statesville, NC 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
