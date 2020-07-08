Marlowe, Matthew Brian
Matthew Brian Marlowe, 27, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Iredell County June 16, 1993, Matthew was the son of Lisa Burns Marlowe and the late James Brian Leon Marlowe. Matthew attended Statesville High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing, playing drums, and loved his dog, Brownie. More than anything, he loved spending time with his son, Brian and family. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lisa Burns Marlowe; son, Brian Phoenix Marlowe and mother, Cassie; sister, Amory Marlowe Nordman (Richard); niece and nephews, Camden, Ryder, Harper and Saylor Nordman; paternal grandmother, Alice Burgan; paternal grandfather, Rex Marlowe; maternal grandmother, Linda Brater (Bill); maternal grandfather, Hal Burns; fiancée, Amber Jordan; special friends, Cleveland McBee and Caleb Sisk; and many other loving family members. A celebration of Matthew's life will be held Thursday evening, July 9, at 7 p.m., in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Beth Davidson officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to The Brian Marlowe Education Fund, 142 Cynthia St., Statesville, NC 28677. Online condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

