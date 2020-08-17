Marlowe, Lesia

Lesia Faye Marlowe, 48, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Lesia was born April 21, 1972, to the late Lester William Marlowe and Glenda Mae Payne Marlowe. She attended Statesville city schools and was formerly employed with ASMO. Lesia enjoyed life and she especially enjoyed the unscripted facial expressions that came along with taking pictures of unsuspecting victims. She also had a love for animals with a special love for dogs. Her life was cut short, but her memory will live on for many years to come. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half sister, Judy Goodman. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Lesley Marlowe and his wife, Laura, and a half brother, Jerry Marlowe and wife, Becky. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor James Lewis officiating. The family will visit with friends for 30 minutes following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family of Lesia Marlowe. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
